Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Insider Matthew Majoros Sells 1,400 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.