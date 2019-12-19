EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 22,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 78,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

