E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Lowered to $45.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 519,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

