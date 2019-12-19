Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $81.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.83.
ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
