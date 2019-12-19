Evgen Pharma’s (EVG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EVG stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Evgen Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.22.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

