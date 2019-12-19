Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 78.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 65.7% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BCE by 27.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 335,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

