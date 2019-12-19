Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,373 shares of company stock worth $8,016,203. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.97. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.