Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,661 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $165.47.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.