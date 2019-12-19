Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,578 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,578 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

