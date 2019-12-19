Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,304 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

