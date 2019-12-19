Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $269,000 in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 63.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 78.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

