Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $271,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

Cerner stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

