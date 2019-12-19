Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $289,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,624,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $190.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $190.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.