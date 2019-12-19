Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $331,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

NYSE AYX opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $147.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $1,205,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $429,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $11,452,467. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.