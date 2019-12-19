Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31.

