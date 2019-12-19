Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $120.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

