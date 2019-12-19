Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after acquiring an additional 406,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

