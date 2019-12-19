Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Metlife by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

