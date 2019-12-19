Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $187.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7489 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

