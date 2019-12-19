Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 4,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

