EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 375 ($4.93). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 407.30 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.01. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.