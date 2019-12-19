Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89, 923,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,208,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

