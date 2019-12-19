FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.85-10.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.69.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

