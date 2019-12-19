FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. ValuEngine downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $269.10 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.29 and a 200-day moving average of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.