Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 1,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $365.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $373.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

