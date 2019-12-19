Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $365.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

