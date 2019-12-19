Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Reaches $39,290.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $39,290.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.73 or 0.06360160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

