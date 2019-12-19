FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.27 million, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

