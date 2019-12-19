Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FII. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

FII opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Federated Investors by 205.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.