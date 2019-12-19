FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.03. FedEx also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.25-11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.