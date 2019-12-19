Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69, 86,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 146,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

About Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

