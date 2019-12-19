Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Down 0.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Firm Capital Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14.

About Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

