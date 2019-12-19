First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

In related news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

