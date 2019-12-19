FlypMe Market Capitalization Achieves $317,159.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $317,159.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00185374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01178692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

