Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.12

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.12 and traded as high as $68.13. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $944.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.98 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

