Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives $45.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

