Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Galore Resources Inc (CVE:GRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Galore Resources (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It principally owns 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. Galore Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

