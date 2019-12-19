GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.29. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,080 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDL Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in GDL Fund by 89.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GDL Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

