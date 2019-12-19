GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.75).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,794 ($23.60) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,734.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,670.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders bought a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

