Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at HSBC

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price lowered by analysts at HSBC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Independent Research set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.80 ($3.58).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 236.70 ($3.11) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.34.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.