Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $8.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $889.30 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

