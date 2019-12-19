Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,930,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,110 shares of company stock valued at $31,287,519. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.