Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,094.48

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,094.48 and traded as high as $2,260.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,258.00, with a volume of 396,236 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.20).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,012.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,095.68.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.73), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,334.33).

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.