HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

