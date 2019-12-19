Head to Head Survey: Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) vs. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 15.01, meaning that its stock price is 1,401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.52 $27.34 million N/A N/A Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 13.46% 6.85% 0.69% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Princeton National Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.