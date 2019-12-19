Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Sidoti from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 33.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

