Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213 ($2.80).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 156.76 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 153.50 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $806.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.97.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

