Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.65. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 3,464,409 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of $51.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.18.

In related news, insider Simon Retter purchased 462,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £13,889.79 ($18,271.23).

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

