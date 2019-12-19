HSBC Boosts Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target to GBX 300

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 270.29 ($3.56) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.55.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

