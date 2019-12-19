Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $50.94 on Monday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,078 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

